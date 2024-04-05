Difference between dry and dehydrated skin: Expert explains how to reverse dry skin

New Delhi, April 5 Many people confuse dry and dehydrated skin and usually opt for the same solution to treat both.

Experts have suggested easy ways to keep the skin healthy, hydrated and supple during the summer season.

The major difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin is that the former is caused by a lack of oil, whereas dehydrated skin is caused by a deficit of water in the skin's lower layers, Desiree Stordahl, Director of Applied Research and Education of beauty brand Paula's Choice Skincare told IANS.

Stordahl shared ways on how to combat dry skin.

"There’s no single solution for treating dry skin. The best results will come from a multi-pronged approach, including avoiding harsh cleansers.

Exfoliation and moisturiser are a must.

"Using a gentle AHA or BHA leave-on exfoliant, regularly applying a nighttime nourishing moisturiser and using a broad-spectrum sunscreen rated SPF 30 or higher each day -- rain or shine,” Stordahl said.

She added: “Remember to look for hero ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration, ceramides to reinforce your skin's barrier, and glycerin to draw moisture up."

Fatty acids play a vital role.

Stordahl said: "Fatty acids are a bonus. They’ll nourish and strengthen your skin, leaving you with an even softer, more radiant glow."

