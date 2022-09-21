Digital rights of Chiranjeevi's Godfather sold for 57 crores

The digital rights of director Mohan Raja's upcoming action entertainer, 'Godfather' featuring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, have been bought by an OTT platform for a fancy sum.

Rumours in the industry suggest that the popular OTT platform, Netflix, has procured the digital rights of the film for a whopping Rs 57 crore. The deal includes both Telugu and Hindi OTT rights of the movie. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the titular role, while Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a major role in the action extravaganza that is set to hit the screens on October 5.