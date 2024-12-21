Diljit Dosanjh finds the solution to the advisory against calling children on his concert stage

Mumbai, Dec 21 Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who has been riding on the wave of success, has reacted to the government's advisory against calling children on stage.

On Saturday, the singer-actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of videos on which he could be seen interacting with the show attendees in the audience arena. The videos show him receiving the love of his fans as they gifted him a shawl among other things.

He said in one of the videos, “I was given the advisory saying I cannot bring children on stage. No worries, I have found the solution to it. I have installed the ladder to get down from the stage, I’ll come to you guys”.

He wrote in the caption, “Shut down Shut Down MUMBAI. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24. Eh Dosanjhanwala Buggey”.

Earlier, the Punjabi superstar had addressed the “conspiracy” that has been alleged against him over the spelling of the Indian state of Punjab.

The actor-singer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and spoke about the same. He penned a long note in which he also spoke about how English is a very tricky language, and can particularly cause trouble to those whose first language is not English.

He wrote, “Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn’t put up India’s flag after writing ‘Panjab’ in a tweet then it becomes a conspiracy. In a tweet from Bengaluru, I forgot to mention the Indian flag after writing ‘Panjab’, it became a conspiracy”.

He further mentioned, “If you write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab’, it will remain ‘Punjab’. Panj Aab - 5 Rivers. Bravo, those who create conspiracy around the usage in a language of the Englishmen. You know what, I will write ‘Panjab’. How many times do we prove that we LOVE INDIA. Bring something new, or is creating conspiracy is what you get paid for? #Vehley”.

