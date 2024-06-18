Diljit Dosanjh Is Going Places; Now Playing At The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (Watch Video)

Diljit Dosanjh made a captivating appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he enthralled the audience with performances of his popular tracks "G.O.A.T" and "Born To Shine". Fallon introduced the multi-talented artist as 'the biggest Punjabi artist globally' and encouraged fans to catch him live on his ongoing Dil-Luminati music tour across North America.

Watch:

Diljit Dosanjh took to the stage adorned in traditional Punjabi attire, including a matching turban, pleated fan, and a gleaming watch, proudly showcasing his cultural heritage. Amidst his dynamic performances of hits like "G.O.A.T" and "Born To Shine", Diljit paused briefly to deliver a soulful rendition of the line "Mein hu Punjab" from his film "Amar Singh Chamkila" alongside Imtiaz Ali. Jimmy Fallon, visibly impressed by Diljit's charismatic presence, joined him on stage, applauding, "That is how you do it!" In response, Diljit humorously twirled his mustache in a classic Punjabi gesture, further captivating the audience.

Earlier today, Jimmy Fallon delighted fans by sharing playful behind-the-scenes moments with Diljit Dosanjh on social media. In a video that quickly went viral, Diljit was seen teaching Jimmy how to say phrases like ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ and ‘Sat Sri Akal’. Jimmy enthusiastically repeated the phrases, with Diljit beaming proudly as his teacher. The exchange culminated in a heartwarming hug between the two, showcasing their camaraderie both on and off the stage.