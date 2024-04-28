Diljit Dosanjh makes waves with record-breaking concert in Vancouver stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made waves in Canada with his concert at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, mesmerising his fans during his 'Dil-Luminati' tour.

Diljit on Sunday took to his Instagram account to share a series of snapshots and videos from the packed show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

After gaining acclaim for his role in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' the singer continues to charm audiences, as he performed for over 54,000 fans in Vancouver following his appearance in the Imtiaz Ali-directed movie.

Among his famous tracks, the singer sang songs from his album 'GOAT'.

For the concert, the 'Good Newwz' actor wore an all-black ensemble. As he sang, the crowd could be heard cheering and showing their adoration for the beloved musician.

Tickets were sold off quickly, with front-row seats priced from 482.79 US dollar to 713.89 US dollar on the afternoon of the concert. Other seats commanded even higher prices, highlighting the event's popularity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit recently starred in 'Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor