Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert

Diljit Dosanjh, as a special gesture, dedicated his sold-out Vancouver concert to Sidhu Moose Wala. The singer and politcian was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. Many videos of Diljit singing songs in memory of Sidhu Moosewala have gone viral.Diljit also shared a video of his tribute performance on his Twitter account, and captioned it "One Love." Dosanjh also paid his tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and late actor Deep Sidhu at his concert.

He also gave a speech in which he asked for unity in the Punjabi community. The Good Newwz actor also addressed the moment when Sidhu's father took off his turban during his son's funeral. He said, "Bapu don't take off your turban, we respect it a lot." Further, the singer added, "All the Punjabi community should come together and be one, we should not raise fingers at each other. There are many who will try to divide us. Moose Wala's name is written on the heart. This is a message for those who are trying to divide us. It will require an impossible effort to erase this name from the heart."On May 29, singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.