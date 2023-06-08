Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant

Diljit Dosanjh reacted to a report that claimed he got ‘touchy’ with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. The Punjabi singer-actor spoke about 'something called privacy' in a now-deleted tweet as he joked about the report. Many on Twitter also shared funny reactions to the claim that Diljit and Taylor dined together and even got cosy during their recent outing. A tweet from a Canadian news outlet based in British Columbia on Wednesday read, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."

On Wednesday, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi as he joked about the report. In the since-deleted tweet, the singer-actor said, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy)." Screenshots of his tweet were shared by several media portals. Diljit Dosanjh has established himself as a global star. He performed for packed audience at Coachella last month, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival. Pictures and videos from the festival showed him making everyone groove to his music, even Diplo. He had performed Patiala Peg and Lemonade, among other songs. Fans of the singer could not be more proud of him and took to social media to praise his performance. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to take her all across the United States. She is set to perform in the US through August; international dates of her tour have yet to be announced.

