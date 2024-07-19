Diljit Dosanjh’s Team Reacts to Non-Payment Allegations from LA Entrepreneur Over 'Dil-Luminati' Tour'

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil Luminati tour 2024 in Canada, with his latest performance at Rogers Stadium, Toronto, drawing significant attention. Despite the generally positive atmosphere surrounding his stage performances, the Punjabi artist is now facing an accusation from LA-based entrepreneur. Rajat Rocky Batta, owner of RRB Dance Company and a choreographer based in Los Angeles, has accused Diljit Dosanjh of not paying the Desi dancers who performed on the tour.

Batta claimed that the dancers were expected to work without any fees and have not been compensated. In a lengthy post, Batta expressed concern for the dancers and emphasized that they should have been included in the production budget and paid accordingly.

In response to these claims, Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team took to Instagram to address the situation. Their post read: "This post speaks from our hearts, representing only our voices and our journey. Performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh was a priceless opportunity that allowed us to showcase our Punjabi culture on a global stage. Our dedication to Bhangra and our cultural heritage is fueled by a profound respect for our ancestors. We stand united in our decision to perform, made with full awareness and acceptance. While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by the voices who don’t understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences."

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines for his Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3. He has also garnered attention with his recent films Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila. Upcoming, Diljit will star in Boney Kapoor’s No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.