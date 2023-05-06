Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Mumbai, May 6 Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13.

A source close to confirmed the news about Dino being a part of the stunt-based reality show.

Dino will be seen competing with names such as Shiv Thakare, Soundouz Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Bannerjee and Anjum Fakih to name a few.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th season of the Colors show will be taking place in the picturesque locales of South Africa.

