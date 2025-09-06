Dino Morea on Being a Part of Music Video After a Long Time With 'Tu Pyaasa Hai': It Was Refreshing and Fantastic"

Dino Morea has set the screens on fire with his latest music video, Tu Pyaasa Hai, also starring Neha Kakkar. The track combines sensational visuals, peppy tunes and a moody soundscape that’s already catching the attention of the audience. As the song has been unveiled today, Dino shared his experience of being a part of Tu Pyaasa Hai, and also expressed joy on returning to the music space.

“When Neha and Tony Kakkar shared the song with me, I felt right away that it had something special. It’s such an energetic track, and I believe it will strike a chord with listeners both in India and around the world,” he says.

Expressing joy upon coming back to the music space, Dino adds, “Returning to the music space after quite some time has been a fantastic experience for me. It was refreshing to be part of a music video, and I enjoyed the process. I hope the audience feels the same joy watching it as I did while being part of it!”

Tu Pyaasa Hai blends tastefully sensual visuals and an infectious mood, all elevated with Dino Morea and Neha Kakkar’s fiery chemistry. With smooth moves and steamy glances and an effectively catchy vibe, Tu Pyaasa Hai is poised to rule the audience’s playlists in no time!