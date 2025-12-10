Dino Morea Reflects on a Standout 2025: ‘This Year Has Surprised Me in the Best Ways,’ Says Raaz Actor

Dino Morea celebrated his birthday this year with a broad smile and a full heart, and he has all the reasons to do so! Looking back at a busy 2025 with multiple releases, Dino Morea describes it as one of the most fulfilling and incredible phases of his work life, and talks about spending a working birthday. “This year has surprised me in the best ways, and I can't wait for everything that 2026 has for me. It's a working birthday for me, and I’m glad to be doing what I love the most - filming and promoting Four More Shots Please! I would have loved to celebrate my birthday with all my friends, family and my colleagues. But, when work calls, and I’m more than happy to do it dedicatedly,” he shares.

Recalling a splendid 2025, Dino adds, “With all the projects that I have done in these twelve months, all of them have repaid me with incredible love, making this journey nothing short of memorable! A lot has happened, and there’s a lot more to come! I couldn’t have asked for a better year!” he says with beaming excitement.

In 2025, Dino packed a punch in The Royals by essaying a quirky character named Salauddin, also interestingly called ‘Salad’. Next, he tickled the audience’s funny bones with Housefull 5, playing a suave, smooth operator with devious plans! After exploring the space of comedy and royal drama, Dino stepped into an intriguing thriller space with Rana Naidu Season 2. Not only did he play a cop, but he also played a catalyst in boosting the plot’s momentum, taking a slight detour from comical roles. Next, Dino set the screens on fire with Tu Pyaasa Hai, a sensational music video with peppy tunes and a moody soundscape.

Dino will now be seen in the final season of Four More Shots Please! - streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 19th December. Beyond this, 2026 has many more fantastic things to offer for Dino Morea, especially with him launching brands that focus on wellness, health and longevity!