Dipika Kakar recalls cancer scare: Wanted to come back fine for Ruhaan

Mumbai, Dec 6 Television actress Dipika Kakar has opened up about one of the most vulnerable moments of her life, recalling the day she broke down in fear of a possible cancer diagnosis, and how her only prayer was to return healthy for her son Ruhaan.

Dipika along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim was speaking to actress Rashami Desai on her podcast Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak on YouTube, an unscripted celebrity talk show produced by VidUnit.

The duo shares how they evolved from co-stars and friends on the Sasural Simar Ka set to life partners and the actress’ cancer journey.

Dipika shared: “That was the first time that I sat in the car and I had to give Ruhaan to my mother as he was crying so much because I couldn't feed him. And I just broke down. At that moment, a prayer came from my heart that if it's cancer, I don't have a complaint. I just want to get better. I know you will make me better. And then we both broke down there.”

She said that word itself is very scary for anyone.

“I mean, if anyone is told that they have cancer, something breaks inside them. So that's why Shoaib and I did all the crying in that lobby. We both hugged each other and cried there. But after that, we both decided that we wouldn't cry anymore.”

Dipika added: “She was like, we both felt that okay. Honestly, I have no complaints about not looking good or gaining weight or whether my hair will fall out. You know, throughout all of this, I always told him that I just want to come back fine and be here for Ruhaan.”

Talking about her romance with Shoaib, she said that their bonding happened through songs.

“We both would spend the whole day chatting with each other through songs. You know, in the morning I would get a line from a song from Shoaib, then I would think a little and reply with a line from a song as well. So songs have been a very prominent part of our relationship.”

Reliving The Big Boss time, Dipika credited Shoaib and sister Saba for growing her Instagram from under 1M followers during her stint.

She also recalled the family week moment and said: “during family week when Shoaib had come to the Bigg Boss house, he had written a beautiful poem for me. So I started writing when Shoaib came into my life. Everyone’s family members had visited on the show and last was when Shoaib was supposed to come.”

“Remembering him, I was narrating my poems to the fellow family members of Bigg Boss and just when my last verse of the poem ended, I heard Shoaib’s voice.”

She called this connection beautiful, quoting his line: “Baat use ki hoti hai jisme koi baat hot hai.”

Lightening the mood, Shoaib humorously opened up about his severe flight phobia during a post-Nach Baliye trip to Goa.

He recalled it was their first time flying business class amid heavy July rains. The turbulence was so intense that glasses slid across the plane, and the aircraft lingered in the clouds for over 1.5 hours without landing.

Shoaib described his panic vividly, gripping his seatbelt tightly and praying the whole time. What surprised him was that while he was in the panic situation, another couple in the next seat, expressed their love, romancing openly even in the shaky situation.

