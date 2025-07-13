Director-actor Soubin Shahir surprises with energetic dance moves in Rajinikanth's Coolie song 'Monica'

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The makers of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' have shared the second song titled 'Monica' from the film. It features strong dance performances from the lead actress, Pooja Hegde and Malayalam director-actor Soubin Shahir.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. It is directed by 'Jailer' director Lokesh Kanagaraj and is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

'Monica' song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is sung by Sublahshini, Anirudh Ravichander and Rap by Asal Kolaar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Vishnu Edavan.

As for the lyrical video of the song, Pooja Hegde was seen nailing the dance moves choreographed by Sandy. Despite Hegde's heart-winning performance, Malayalam actor-director Soubin's brief dance glimpse has caught the attention of many cinema fans.

Soubin Shahir is known for his roles in movies like 'Premam' and 'Manjummel Boys'. Though Shahir has proved his mettle in acting, the artist has now surprised his fans with killer dance moves in the 'Monica' song.

Dressed in a formal shirt and pants, the actor effortlessly matched the dance steps with Pooja Hegde in the song.

Sun Pictures (official production banner of 'Coolie') shared the song on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

This is the second single from the movie. Earlier, the makers released the song 'Chikitu' which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by T Rajhendherr, Anirudh Ravichander, and Arivu.

This peppy song sets the tone for 'Coolie', which is full of Rajinikanth's trademark swag, reflecting the superstar's legendary demeanour and charisma on the screen.

In the music video, Anirudh is seen singing the song with a microphone in his hand, encircled by a group of background dancers who offer great additions to the overall vibe of the song.

The song has a grassroots Tamil feel thanks to the participation of renowned choreographer Sandy Master, beat master T Rajhendherr, and lyricist-singer Arivu in the music video.

In one of the scenes, Rajinikanth also appears as Coolie, stealing the show with his swaggy dance moves.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth also has 'Jailer 2' in his movie pipeline.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers officially announced the film's sequel with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor