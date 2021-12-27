Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on getting 'Lost' with Yami Gautam

Mumbai, Dec 27 Three-time National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has heaped praise on his 'Lost' actress Yami Gautam and called her one of the most conscientious actresses he has worked with on a film.

Speaking about Yami, Aniruddha said: "It was an incredible experience of working with Yami Gautam. She is one of the most conscientious actresses I have worked with on a film. No matter what, she was always there on the set, prepared before time. I knew she wasn't doing well when we were shooting on one of the most humid days at a live location, but she didn't let that affect the process."

He said that Yami is a very collaborative artiste.

He added: "We had several discussions before going on the floors. She understood the nuances of her character and embodied it perfectly. She has completely owned the lead part of investigative journalist Vidhi Sahani."

'Lost' also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. The screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, dialogues by Ritesh Shah, and story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor