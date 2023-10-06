Director Bhav Dhulia, to make his feature film debut

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2023 11:34 AM

ang="en">Abundantia Entertainment, the producer of some of the most entertaining and impactful films and series of recent times, such as ‘Jalsa’, ‘Sherni’, ‘Ram Setu;, ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Chhorii’, ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ ‘Sukhee’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Breathe’ and ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to name a few, is now set to collaborate with one of the most explosive, young voices in the Indian content world, Bhav Dhulia. Bhav has been at the helm of critically acclaimed and popular originals like ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ on Netflix, the fan favourite, ‘Rangbaaz’ which inspired multiple spin-offs on Zee5 and the recently released blockbuster, ‘The Freelancer’ on Disney+ Hotstar.

Abundantia Entertainment and Bhav Dhulia have begun work on two exciting feature film projects – an engaging, large-scale, action-thriller tinged with a deep patriotic flavour and an equally thrilling underdog story, inspired by true events set to introduce Indian fans to a whole new style of investigative storytelling. Scripting on both these projects is underway and the first film is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2024.

Talking about the association with Bhav Dhulia, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra says, “Enabling unique, disruptive storytelling voices is at the core of what we do at Abundantia Entertainment. I have known Bhav for a long time and have been a great admirer of his work and his ability to craft impactful stories in an effortless manner. I am delighted to join hands with Bhav to commence his journey in a new universe with two powerful ideas.”

On making his directorial feature-film debut and partnering with Abundantia Entertainment, Bhav Dhulia says, “I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on some high-quality streaming content and have thoroughly enjoyed creating for the longer format. I felt that now is the right time to make the transition to feature films. As I get ready to embark on this new journey, I am delighted to partner with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Sir as I have loved what they have done with their content and creators in terms of empowering each one to do their respective best.”

In its young journey, Abundantia Entertainment has achieved an impressive track-record of producing audience-focused, impactful content that includes films like the recently released Sukhee, Ram Setu, Jalsa, Chhorii, Sherni and Shakuntala Devi as well as films in its early years like Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Baby. Abundantia Entertainment’s original series slate boasts of the global fan favourite, Breathe and its subsequent two seasons of Breathe: Into the Shadows, the critically acclaimed Hush Hush and an exciting list of upcoming titles. Abundantia Entertainment’s upcoming line-up features films like the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed blockbuster, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara Prasad and jointly produced with superstar Suriya’s 2D Entertainment; the sequel to the successful, genre-defining horror film Chhorii; and the remake of critically acclaimed film, Angamaly Diaries, Suresh Triveni’s (Jalsa) next as well as originals like the ‘The End’ marking the streaming debut of superstar Akshay Kumar, a multi-season crime drama, based on the bestselling ‘Rita Ferreira’ books and the remake of the Israeli hit YA series, ‘The Missing’ and ‘The Hood’.

Backing a young, disruptive storyteller like Bhav Dhulia, is a further step in Abundantia Entertainment’s commitment to support and nurture its creators and partners.Open in app