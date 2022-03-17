Director Mohit Suri: 'Ek Villain Returns' is my dream project

Mumbai, March 17 The shooting for the sequel of 'Ek Villain' has been wrapped up and its director Mohit Suri has called the film his dream project.

Mohit said, "'Ek Villain Returns' is my dream project. It has been an incredible journey since day one and all of us had a great time. As we wrap the shoot, I cannot wait to begin the next phase of the production and have the audience watch the final product. I had the best time working the entire cast, and the same has been reflected on screen."

The film is set for an Eid release on July 8. Releasing 8 years after the first instalment of the franchise, the multi-starer film has some high octane action and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria,

Sharing her excitement, producer Ekta Kapoor said, "'Ek Villain' is Balaji's most special flagship franchise, and now Ek Villain ‘Returns' to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The idea is to make it bigger and wilder than its first instalment. Given the nature of the genre, we've had to tide through the pandemic and ensure we present a visual and thrilling experience like never before!"

In a similar vein, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "'Ek Villain' franchise is one of the closest to our hearts. Unlike it's prequel, the audience will witness double thriller, double action, double drama in this one. Right from the cast to the director to the whole crew, everyone working on this project was full of zeal and the set was high on energy and creative synergy. I'm sure like it's spiritual prequel Ek Villain Returns will break all records."

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

