Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui wraps up scripting for next 'You Are Not My Husband'

Mumbai, Jan 31 Director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui is prepping up for his next movie 'You Are Not My Husband' and for this he is in search of a powerful female character for the lead role.

'You Are Not My Husband' is a beautiful women-oriented movie with lots of layers to the story and as well the character.

Sharing his thoughts, Siddiqui said, "Script has been completed now, it's time to go to South and let's find out a Lady Manoj Bajpayee or Nawazuddin for my women-centric film 'You Are Not My husband'."

The scripting of the film is completed and now the makers are only looking for the leading lady.

