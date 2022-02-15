Director Vijay's nephew Hamaresh turns hero with 'Rangoli'

Chennai, Feb 15 Actor Hamaresh, the nephew of actor A L Udhaya and director Vijay, is to make his acting debut with director Vaali Mohan Das's 'Rangoli'.

Produced by K. Babu Reddy and G. Satish Kumar of Gopuram studios, the film will be a bilingual that will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film was officially launched with a simple pooja on Monday.

Director Vaali Mohan Das, who was an assistant director to Vasanth, has also penned the script of the film.

Actress Prarthana plays the female lead in this film, that sources say will reveal the true colour of our society.

The other members of the cast and crew are being finalized and an official announcement can be expected soon in this regard.

Sources say that the unit has planned to begin shooting from May this year. Major schedules have been planned in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala.

While K.S. Sundaramoorthy will be scoring the music for the film, I.Marudhanayagam will be the director of photography. R. Sathya Narayanan has been roped in as the editor of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor