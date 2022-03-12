Director Vishal Furia looks forward to TV premiere of 'Chhorii'

Mumbai, March 12 Director Vishal Furia is excited as his movie 'Chhorii' will have its world television premiere and he feels that maximum number of people will now be able to watch the movie.

He says: "Television reaches the masses like no other medium.The idea behind making 'Chhorii' was that the horror and the awareness about the social evil should reach the masses. I am very excited that with the world television premiere, even a person who does not possess a smartphone or a subscription to digital services will be able to see 'Chhorii' now"

About the movie, he adds: "Horror genre is an abused and under-utilised genre in Bollywood. But it is a very powerful and impactful genre when used correctly. When I read the statistics about female infanticide and foeticide, I was horrified. I was even more traumatised upon hearing the stories of the mothers who went through such experiences."

"I felt that the right genre to tell these stories was horror as the audience also needs to experience a mother's pain while going through a horror like this. It is important that the story leaves an everlasting impact upon the viewers and they talk or reflect upon it."

While sharing about the shooting experience and working with the lead Nushrratt Bharuccha, he says: "Shooting a horror film is a lot of hard work and some days are very intense for the actors and technic. They are emotionally and physically challenging as well. There were a couple of days when Nushrat broke down while performing the takes of a couple of intense scenes."

"The trauma of the situation got to her and she could not stop crying. Even Yaaneea who played the ghost had a tough time shooting with prosthetic makeup on many days. But the artists and the technic never gave up. They all gave their best and the result is for everyone to see, " he concludes.

Helmed by Vishal Furia and starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, 'Chhorii',reflects few secrets that prevails in the dark and the greater evils that plague our society.It will have world television premiere on Sony MAX on March 12 at 8 pm.

