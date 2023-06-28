Disclaimer added in Leo's first song after social activist files complaint for promoting drugs

Naa Ready, the first single from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo landed in trouble for allegedly promoting drug abuse. A Chennai-based social activist had filed a police complaint against the film and Vijay under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the same. Now, according to the latest reports, Vijay and the team have added a smoking disclaimer in the song to avoid further trouble.

Vijay's Leo is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial will release in be released in October. On June 22, the first single, Naa Ready from Leo, was unveiled on Vijay's birthday. While the song became a chartbuster, it has also landed the team in trouble. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha in lead roles. The action thriller will release in theatres on October 19, coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja weekend. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Action King Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand are part of the supporting cast. The film, produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.