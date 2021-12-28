Disha Patani shares a stunning picture of herself in a red bikini

Actress Disha Patani took to social media and share a stunning picture of herself in a red bikini. The actress posed against the blue sea as the morning sun rose behind her. She shared the picture with a sunrise emoji as she posed for the camera while flaunting her washboard abs and toned body. As soon as Disha Patani dropped her picture, fans started commenting on it with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Prabhudheva’s directorial venture titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film starred Salman Khan in the lead role. Disha has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. The film's cast also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha also wrapped up filming Yodhaa recently starring Sidharth Malhotra.

