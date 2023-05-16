Disha Patani ups hotness quotient in a black bikini

Actress Disha Patani is enjoying the scorching summer. On Tuesday (May 16), Disha dropped her sultry picture in a hot black bikini as she flaunts her perfect curves, lazying by the pool.Disha Patani's BFF Mouni Roy was quick to react to the black bikini picture and called her a 'stunner' accompanied by several fire emojis and lovestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. Talking about the release date, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Yodha is a film dear to everyone at Dharma and they are confident that this one will conquer the box office. The film warranted a better release date with a clear window rather than arriving in the midst of multiple other films at the box office. After contemplating on various dates, they have locked 15th September as the date of Yodha's arrival."