Disney's Pixar lays off 75 of its employees including two studio bigwigs
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2023 03:35 PM2023-06-04T15:35:36+5:302023-06-04T15:36:15+5:30
Pixar Animation Studio has made the decision to eliminate 75 positions, which includes Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman, the executives of the box-office disappointment, Lightyear.
Their film based on the ‘Toy Story’ character of Buzz Lightyear, attracted bans in several Islamic countries due to a scene featuring a same-sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s female character Alisha Hawthorne and her partner Kiko, and caused a net loss of $106million to the studio despite positive reviews, according to ‘Deadline’.Layoffs at the animated studio last happened in 2013 and about 5 per cent of Pixar’s 1,200 workforce was cut.
