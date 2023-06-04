Disney's Pixar lays off 75 of its employees including two studio bigwigs

Pixar Animation Studio has made the decision to eliminate 75 positions, which includes Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman, the executives of the box-office disappointment, Lightyear.

Their film based on the ‘Toy Story’ character of Buzz Lightyear, attracted bans in several Islamic countries due to a scene featuring a same-sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s female character Alisha Hawthorne and her partner Kiko, and caused a net loss of $106million to the studio despite positive reviews, according to ‘Deadline’.Layoffs at the animated studio last happened in 2013 and about 5 per cent of Pixar’s 1,200 workforce was cut.