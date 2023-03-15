Divya Khosla Kumar badly injured on the sets of her film, shocking pics go viral!

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram handle and dropped photos of her injured face. She said she sustained the injury while filming an action scene from her upcoming film. She requested her fans for their blessings. In the photos, one side of Divya's face appeared inflamed with a red bruise. One of them seemed to be captured on a film set. Sharing them, Divya wrote, “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.”

It is not yet known whether for which project Divya is shooting in the UK a formal announcement is expected soon. Apart from this project, Divya has Yaariyan 2 lined up which is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The movie also stars Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, Yash Dasgupta, Warina Hussain, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others. For the unversed, Divya started her career as an actress with the 2004 Telugu film Love Today opposite Uday Kiran. She also appeared in a video of pop song "Aiyyo Rama" sung by Falguni Pathak. She made her Bollywood debut in the same year with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo portraying Shweta opposite Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol.



