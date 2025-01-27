Divya Khossla Dishes Princess Vibes at Sabyasachi's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Actor and filmmaker Divya Khossla not only makes waves in the theatrical space but also wreaks havoc in the fashion realm. Last year, during the much-talked-about Ambani wedding, Divya donned an unreleased gown by the renowned couturier Sabyasachi. Recently, the brand celebrated 25 years of crafting outfits that highlight the rich Indian heritage of textiles and fabrics. During the star-studded celebration, the unreleased gown worn by Divya Khossla featured in the collection, marking a fashion feat for the actress.

Divya Khossla stunned in a solid black sleeveless gown featuring a balloon bottom. Layered with heavy floral embroidery in the hues of pink, green, purple, and orange, the actress made a striking fashion statement. She paired the gown with a classic Sabyasachi belt, giving a contemporary twist to her ensemble. For the accessories, the 'Savi' actress simply layered her outfit with a pearl choker, studded earrings, a bracelet, and rings. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for nude makeup. On the theatrical front, Divya Khossla recently cemented herself as a power-packed performer with 'Savi'. She essayed the role of a fierce housewife who attempts to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison. By playing a never-seen-before avatar, the actress stunned the audience by pulling off a challenging role