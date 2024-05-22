Divyanka shares glimpses of her 'much-needed stress buster' with hubby Vivek
By IANS | Published: May 22, 2024 02:49 PM2024-05-22T14:49:36+5:302024-05-22T14:50:08+5:30
Mumbai, May 22 The actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya were on a much-needed vacation to hill ...
Mumbai, May 22 The actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya were on a much-needed vacation to hill station Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, and on Wednesday, Divyanka shared a peek into their "stress buster" trip.
Taking to Instagram, Divyanka, who is known for her work in 'Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story' shared a Reel video, which features the lovebirds enjoying the lush green mountainous landscape of Mahabaleshwar, and cooking and eating yummy food.
The post is captioned: "A much-needed stress buster. Do share, what de-stresses you?"
The actress, who has recently recovered from a fractured forearm, last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.
The show is streaming on Sony LIV.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app