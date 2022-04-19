DIY: Chunky Panday did action scenes for 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' by himself

Mumbai, April 19 Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who will be soon seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming Gujarati film 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen', said that he executed all the action sequences of the film by himself without the help of a body double.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, the actor said, "I consider this my best experience, the entire shooting and now after watching the trailer, I am so delighted. Just like 'Nayika Devi' took extreme efforts, I've also tried to do action scenes on my own. So, we didn't have to use any duplicates in the film and tried to keep it as genuine as possible."

Recently, the makers of the period film, released the first song, 'Shambhu Shankara', from the film at Somnath Temple in Gujarat. The song, composed by Parth Thakkar, has been crooned by playback singer Kailash Kher with lyrics crafted by Chirag Tripathi.

'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen' is Gujarati cinema's first historical drama film. The film, produced by Umesh Sharma and directed by Nitin G, features music by Parth Thakkar with the lyrics written by Chirag Tripathi. The film will hit the screens on May 6 under the banner of A Tree Entertainment.

