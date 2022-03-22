'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Deepika Singh Goyal quits TV, says 'I will never do a daily soap again'

Television actress Deepika Singh Goyal is a familiar face for many, as the actress has done several daily soaps on television but now the actress decided to quit TV. She said “I am not working on TV, this I have ensured for the past two years. It is because of my health issues that I took a break from TV. Later, I found out that I was having a lot of issues because of the lifestyle I had while working on TV. Now, I know that it is very difficult for me to manage such a long-term commitments.'

The actress further added that “I have decided that I will not do daily soaps. We pray ki show at least do saal tak chale so that we can make some profit. But that is a long time for me to invest at this age. Daily soap karte time toh yeh bhi nahi pata hota ke when will we get our next off.”

She also admitted that the decision was not easy for her,"I tried taking up another project to see if I can manage, but things didn’t work out. Workout is very important for my body type, I can’t control my weight by just dieting. During Kavach, I started noticing that I couldn’t concentrate on my health, or workout due to which I had to diet. Uss wajah se mera low BP rehne lag gaya, which took a toll on my health. Itna hogaya ke I thought I will quit acting altogether," she said.