DJ, Gargi try to trap Yuvika by bringing her doppelganger along in ‘Vanshaj’

Mumbai, May 17 In the upcoming episodes of 'Vanshaj', viewers will witness that Gargi (Parinitha Seth) and DJ (Mahir Pandhi) will create a cunning plan to trap Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) in her own game of dual identity.

To execute the same, they create her doppelganger and bring her to the Mahajan household as the original Yuvika. This lookalike, who is meticulously crafted to mirror Yuvika's every detail, will create a whirlwind of confusion among friends and foes.

The doppelganger's presence allows Gargi and DJ to manipulate events, turning everything in their favour. This twist promises dramatic confrontations and shocking revelations, blurring the lines between reality and illusion and leaving viewers questioning every character's true motives.

It will be interesting to see whether DJ and Gargi will win over Yukti or not.

Talking about the sequence, Mahir said: "DJ has been relentless in uncovering the truth behind Yukti's face, and the mastermind that he is, he has discovered that Yukti is none other than Yuvika. Now, along with Gargi, they're strategically plotting to outsmart Yukti and reveal her identity with a smart move."

"

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor