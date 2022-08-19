DJ Snake to embark on six city India tour

Mumbai, Aug 19 Multi-platinum producer William Grigahcine, professionally known as DJ Snake is set to kick off an expansive India tour, starting November 18.

The 'Turn Down For What' hitmaker will be in India for a six city tour with Sunburn arena. The first city in the list is Ahmedabad followed by a show in Delhi NCR on November 19, then Hyderabad on November 20. The tour will then head to Pune on November 25, followed by Mumbai on November 25, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on November 27.

Commenting on the occasion, DJ Snake said in a statement: "I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe was so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area."

DJ Snake will interlace elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B and funk to create an anthemic electronic set for the forthcoming showcase.

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant format created under the brand umbrella Sunburn, and with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world.

