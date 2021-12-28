Do you know Taapsee was the third choice for the film "Haseen Dillruba"

Taapsee Pannu gave one of the biggest hits this year "Haseen Dillruba". Her movie Haseen Dillruba is the most talk project in the Bollywood industry. But do you know the actress was not the first choice for playing this role?, Taapsee herself told this in one of her recent interviews.



The actress recently appeared in a chat with Rajeev Masand during the Actors' Roundtable 2021, during which Taapsee revealed that Kanika didn't want her to do Haseen Dillruba, she quoted “During the whole narration, I was smirkly looking at her, ‘You didn’t come to me with this before'. I was almost manifesting it somewhere that I really want to do this. I was not probably the first, second, or third choice for this. It was only when everybody else had said no that it came to me. I was very happy about it, first because I wanted to do it when I heard it, I didn't understand why would anyone say no to it,".

After Raveena Tandon and Konkona Sen Sharma gave their surprise reaction and said “Why would anyone say no to that?” Taapsee replied, “I can tell you the reasons why probably others said no to it - too grey, not likable woman character or who's the hero?”



“I was like ‘Dude, it's Haseen Dillruba, I don’t care about who the hero is. Those were the kind of questions because of which others didn't work out and thank god for that" she said.



Konkona added, “And he (Vikrant Massey) is such a good actor!” to which Taapsee replied, “Ya, Vikrant, I said, ‘look at the hero’.”