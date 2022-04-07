'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': New promo 'Dream' unveils Marvel characters' emotional turmoil

Marvel has unveiled an intriguing new promo for the much-anticipated 'Doctor Strange' sequel -- 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

The one-minute-long clip includes new footage of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff having nightmares about the kids she no longer has.

"I've been dreaming," says Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr Stephen Strange in the clip. "Every night the same dream."

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff chimes in, "Every morning the same nightmare," over shots of her reuniting with her two children before they disappear in her arms.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo and Marvel newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

As the clip continues, Wong tells Dr Strange that the fate of the multiverse is in their hands, while Mordo warns, "Careful, Stephen. This path exacts a heavy toll."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcAx8AsvRyL/

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' picks up after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and sees Dr Strange open a rift in the multiverse while trying to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

The sequel wrapped production in spring 2021, but in November, Marvel and Disney announced that it would resume filming over the course of six weeks in Los Angeles. Insiders previously told The Hollywood Reporter the new shoot would include both additional photography and reshoots.

"Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings," Cumberbatch said about the reshoots at the time. "It's really exciting, and the film is shaping up to be something special."

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' hits theatres on May 6, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor