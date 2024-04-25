Donna Kelce hails Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' as her "best work yet"

Washington [US], April 25 : Donna Kelce, the mother of Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, has showered high praise on Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' labelling it as Swift's "best work yet."

The album, which dropped on April 19, has been met with acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In an interview with People magazine, Kelce who is the mother of Swift's beau Travis said, "I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released."

She continued, "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

Among the speculation surrounding the album are two songs, 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School,' which fans believe reference Swift's current romantic relationship with Travis.

'The Alchemy,' reportedly delves into the theme of undeniable chemistry in a relationship, while 'So High School' is described as a joyous tribute to fond memories.

Since its release, 'The Tortured Poets Department' has shattered records, including becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single week, amassing over one billion streams.

Swift has previously described the album as "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

When asked if she had any life advice for Swift, Kelce humbly replied, "She doesn't need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice," to People magazine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor