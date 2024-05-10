Donna Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's strong bond

Washington [US], May 10 : NFL star Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce has opened up on the shared attributes that contributed to the strength of American footballer's relationship with music icon Taylor Swift.

In an interview obtained by E! News, Donna highlighted loyalty and kindness in both Travis and Taylor.

Describing the couple as friendly, generous, and loving individuals, Donna expressed her optimism about the future of their relationship. "Time will tell," she said during the interview.

Donna Kelce's admiration for Taylor Swift extends beyond their familial connection.

Attending Kansas City Chiefs games together during the NFL season, Donna has also been vocal in her praise of Taylor's musical prowess.

Reflecting on Taylor's latest album, 'The Tortured Poet's Department,' Donna commended the Grammy winner's talent, hailing it as her best work yet.

Travis himself shares Donna's enthusiasm for Taylor's music, particularly her latest release, which features songs referencing their relationship.

Sources close to Travis revealed to E! News, his unwavering support for Taylor's artistic endeavours, expressing pride in her achievements.

Taylor Swift reciprocates this sentiment, emphasising the importance of mutual support in their relationship. In an interview obtained by E! News, Taylor emphasised the significance of showing up for each other and proudly supporting one another's endeavours, regardless of external scrutiny.

Despite initial hiccups, including Travis Kelce's playful mishap with a friendship bracelet last summer, the couple has grown stronger over time.

