'Don't Need Publicity, Bachpan Se Famous Hoon': Poonam Pandey Makes First Public Appearance After Fake Death Rumours

Actress Poonam Pandey, who faced criticism for staging her own death, appeared in public for the first time on Thursday since the incident. When questioned by the media, she maintained her stance, asserting that her intention was not publicity but rather to raise awareness and potentially save lives of numerous women.

Poonam was spotted paying a visit to the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Andheri, Mumbai, on Thursday, and she looked radiant in a yellow kurta-palazzo set with a pink dupatta. As soon as the she reached the temple, the paps bombarded her with questions asking how she was and they also exclaimed how she had scared all of them with the death hoax. "Aap darr gaye the, maine daraya bilkul bhi nahi tha," she responded.

The actress then went on to state that she is ready to die a thousand deaths if it helped to spread awareness about cervical cancer and save the lives of women. "I don't need publicity, main bachpan se famous hoon. This was for a good cause and people around the country are now talking about cervical cancer. Women are now taking vaccinations. It's a beautiful thing and we should celebrate it. So many lives have been saved," she said.

She also slammed the ones who criticised her and said, "All those poeple criticising me on social media, have they ever posted anything or have they done anything to create awareness about cervical cancer? Jalne wale jalenge..."