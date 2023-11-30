"Don't think anybody could've played Sam better": Sunny Kaushal showers praise on Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Actor Sunny Kaushal on Wednesday night took to social media to praise his brother Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared few pictures on his stories and wrote, "Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again... I know you manifested this film and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don't think anybody could've played Sam better... you've given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived"

He added, "I could see it in your body, in your dialogues, but most importantly I could see it in your eyes... Brother, I am so so so proud of you #SamIsHere #SamBahadur"

In another story, Sunny wrote, "What a film.. what an amazing film this is...@rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur.. it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours.. it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made me realise what great courage and character means.. fantastic performances by @fatimasanashaikh @sanyamalhotra_ @mohdzeeshanayyub and of course @vickykaushal09."

Apart from him, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also praised him for 'Sam Bahadur'.Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture and wrote, "By God's grace yesterday saw Vicky Puttar's film SamBahadur. Feeling so humbled, blessed & proud. A must watch film about the first Field Marshal of India. A inspirational story of grit, determination & intelligence. Outstanding direction & performances. Thank u @meghnagulzar @ronnie.screwvala @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @mohdzeeshanayyub love u Vicky Puttar @vickykaushal09 Rab Rakha."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0QYYJOosCL/

On Wednesday night, Vicky's family including his wife Katrina Kaif, brother Sunny Kushal, father Sham Kaushal and his mother Veena Kaushal arrived at the film's special screening in Mumbai.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor