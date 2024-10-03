"Don't Use My Name": Rakul Preet Singh Warns Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Using Her Name During Speech

After Nagarjun Akkineni flies a legal defamation complaint against Telangana minister Konda Surekha over Samantha and his divorce comment, now actress Rakul Preet also slammed minister for using her name. She wrote detail tweet on X making sharp remarks against Konda.

In her post she mentioned, 'Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I've had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected. It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What's more disheartening is the fact that this is being done by another woman who’s supposedly in a very responsible position.'

'For the sake of dignity, we choose to remain silent, but it is misconstrued as our weakness. I am absolutely apolitical and have nothing to do with any person/political party, whatsoever. I urge to stop using my name in a malicious way to gain political mileage. Artists and creative personalities should be kept out of political slug fest and their names should not be used to grab headlines by linking them with fictitious stories,' She further concluded.

What did Konda Surekha Said about Nagarjun Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Divorce

Konda Surekha had said that her political opponent KTR saying he was behind Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce. In response to which Naga Chaitanya has released a statement on his X condemning Surekha’s remarks. He wrote, “The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults. However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family”.

He further mentioned, “Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful”