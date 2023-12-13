"Don't watch if it doesn't suit you": Triptii Dimri slams Animal critics

Triptii Dimri who is currently basking in the success of Animal in her recent interview discussed a controversial scene where Zoya is forced to lick the boot of Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay. She also told people that if they do not like the film, then they don't have to watch it.In a conversation with The Quint, Triptii expressed her belief that each person's perception of a movie scene is subjective. She emphasised that movies should be seen as they are and characters should be humanised.She also opined that real-life complexities should be reflected in films. Triptii Dimri suggested that viewers have the freedom to choose what they watch and if they find certain things unsuitable, they can choose not to watch them. "It’s a long discussion. There are people who do get affected, and they’re not wrong in saying what they’re saying. It’s their point of view, and they’re allowed to have an opinion. But it’s also a choice. If certain things don’t suit you, don’t watch them."

She also addressed the controversy surrounding the shoe scene and whether it will influence people. "It depends on person to person. If you’re watching an action film, and the goons are beating up the hero, that doesn’t mean you go and beat up whoever you hate in life. Or, if someone is talking rudely to his wife or girlfriend, that doesn’t give you the license to go home and start talking the same way to your wife, or girlfriend, or whoever," said the 'Qala' actress. Dimri was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2021.[5] She ranked 8th in Rediff.com's list of Bollywood Best Actresses of 2020.She ranked 20th in The Times of India's 50 Most Desirable Women List of 2020.Dimri made her acting debut with Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut, the 2017 comedy Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Talpade in lead roles. An official remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz, it featured her as Talpade's love interest. After a short hiatus, Dimri achieved her breakthrough as the protagonist in Anvita Dutt's 2020 supernatural drama Bulbbul, reuniting her with Tiwari for a second time. Produced by Anushka Sharma, the film opened to positive reviews.