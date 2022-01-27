'Downton Abbey: A New Era' gets new release date

Makers of 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' have postponed the release date of the second movie adaptation of the beloved British television series directed by Simon Curtis.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel which has been delayed from Christmas 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic will now be released on April 29 in the UK and May 20 in the US.

The feature adaptation of the beloved British TV series sees the Crawley family and household travel to the French Riviera.

Written once again by 'Downton Abbey' creator Julian Fellowes, the movie is directed by Simon Curtis.

Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton and Smith will reprise their roles in the movie.

Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccai are also starring.

( With inputs from ANI )

