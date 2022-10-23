Drake, 21 Savage announce new album, release on Oct 28

Los Angeles, Oct 23 Canadian rapper Drake and his American counterpart 21 Savage have joined forces over a new album titled 'Her Loss'.

The album is scheduled to be out on Friday, October 28, reports Variety. The date and title were first revealed in the new music video for 'Jimmy Cooks', the pair's collaboration on Drake's previous album 'Honestly, Nevermind', which was released four months ago.

According to Variety, after Drake announced that the 'Jimmy Cooks' music video would drop on 21's 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans by appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

Drake and 21 Savage have become regular collaborators over the years, with songs like 'Knife Talk', off Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy', and 'Mr Right Now', off 21 and Metro Boomin's album 'Savage Mode II'. Other tracks include 'Sneakin' and 'Issa'.

Variety adds that in 2022, both rappers saw massive consumption numbers for songs on which they appear. Drake is featured alongside Tems on Future's 'Wait For U' (3.1 million song equivalent units) and 21 Savage on 'Knife Talk', along with Project Pat (which is closing in on 2 million song equivalent units).

21 Savage has racked up a slew of features this year. He can be heard on Latto's 'Wheelie', J.I.D.'s 'Surround Sound', Shenseea's 'R U That' and alongside Pharrell Williams and Tyler the Creator on 'Cash In Cash Out'.

