Drake, Snoop Dogg, more stars pay tribute to late rapper Drakeo the Ruler

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler's tragic demise has left everyone in a state of shock, with celebrities mourning the death of the late star.

As per People magazine, the 28-year-old rapper reportedly died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA Fest, which was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent on Saturday.

Snoop Dogg was among those to pay tribute to Drakeo on social media in wake of the news.

"I'm saddened by the events that took place last night," he said in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

He added, "My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler."

Snoop went on to confirm that he left the festival after receiving word of the incident while in his dressing room.

"My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe y'all," he shared.

Snoop concluded, "IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP."

Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo on the song 'Talk to Me', remembered his fellow rapper by dedicating an emotional tribute on his Instagram Story.

"Nah man this s-- isn't right for real wtf are we doing," the 35-year-old wrote underneath an image of Drakeo decked out in purple Los Angeles Lakers gear.

"Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo," he added.

Drake shared another picture featuring him with the late rapper on his IG Story.

On Twitter, Joey Fatts expressed frustration over the incident that left his friend dead. He said he was at the venue for a performance when "Drakeo was killed while working" on Saturday.

"No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott s--. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue," wrote Fatts.

Saweetie, Trippie Redd, Juicy J and Roddy Ricch were also among the musicians who mourned the rapper's death on Twitter. "Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful. Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler," wrote Saweetie alongside crying face and praying hands emojis.

Trippie Redd said, "Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can't do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side."

"R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family," said Juicy J, next to a trio of praying hands emojis.

The LA Fire Department reported Saturday that a man had been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being stabbed around 8:39 pm (local time) in Exposition Park, reported People magazine.

Two sources have since confirmed to the outlet that the man transported from the festival was Drakeo the Ruler. The event organisers announced that the Once Upon a Time in LA Fest ended early shortly after 10 pm (local time) on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

