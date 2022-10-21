Drew Barrymore details drunken make-out session with Clooney's best friend

Los Angeles, Oct 21 Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore seems to have a hard time controlling herself when she's drunk. She has revealed that she had a "drunken make-out session" with actor George Clooney's best friend.

In the Friday, October 21 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 47-year-old host unveiled that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, George's hairstylist friend.

"I feel like good times follow you wherever you go," she told her guest Clooney, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Yes, well, that's 'cause I drink. That's a problem, really, it does become a problem," he responded.

Barrymore then segued into her encounter with Clooney's friend.

"I got so drunk while we were making 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' I made out with Waldo," she admitted.

In response, the 'Ticket to Paradise' actor simply said: "I remember."

Barrymore then shared the backstory with the audience.

"Waldo is George's, like, best friend, and they work together and then, yeah, the next day at work I was, like, 'Uh, cool,' 'cause everyone's just so cool," she said.

Clooney went on chiming in: "We were in Montreal, we were all stuck up there together, and you had just gone through a divorce, remember, and you had just come up there, and it was an emotional time for you and so it really felt like incumbent upon us to make sure that you were gonna be okay, and that was fun."

'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' was released in 2002, the same year she divorced Tom Green. Drew and the comedian were married for one year. Barrymore went on to tie the knot with Will Kopelman in 2012.

The two, who share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, divorced in 2016.

During George's guest appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', he also opened up about how his wife, Amal, stole his heart the first night they met. "The funniest thing is Bryan Lourd, my agent, called me, he had just met Amal at some other thing, and she was like, 'Yeah, I am going to go to Como with a friend of mine,' " so the 61-year-old actor recalled. "He called me up, and he said, 'There's a girl coming to your house that you are going to marry.' "

At the time, George did not believe his agent. "I was like, 'You're an idiot. You know that's not going to happen.' And then in comes Amal, and we stayed up all night talking, and I started writing her a bunch of letters," he shared. Drew clarified and asked, "Like on pen and paper?" to which George replied, "Yep, we still write letters. Leave them on the pillow."

