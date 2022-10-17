Drishyam 2 - OFFICIAL TRAILER: Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar to save his family

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's film Drishyam 2 was launched on Monday, October 17. After seven years, Vijay Salgaonkar and his family will again have to deal with their past. Drishyam is a sequel to Nishikant Kamat's hit thriller from 2017. It was also a remake of a Malayalam hit by the same name starring Mohanlal.The trailer of the thriller, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Tabu, was unveiled on October 17. The film will open in theatres on November 18, 2022. Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar saying his family is still being hounded for Sam's disappearance after 7 years. The case, it seems, is still open. It is Akshaye Khanna who is the investigating officer and he is out to catch Vijay's lie. But they face the same hurdle- evidence. In comes Tabu, the former IG and mother of Sam, who won't underestimate this ‘4th-fail anpadh’ again.