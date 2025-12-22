Drishyam 3 : Ajay Devgn Returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in a New Thrilling Chapter (Watch Video)

Drishyam is not just a film franchise but cinema pop culture. It not only smashed box office records but created a new genre of ‘Family Thriller’. Vijay Salgaonkar became an Iconic character, defining the role of a father and what he can do for his family. A simple man who stood against every adversity, every force not with violence but with sheer will power, intelligence and love for his family. Every 2nd year on 2nd October the internet is flooded with memes and conversations of the iconic sequence from the film but come 2026, 2nd October is set to become even more emblematic as Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3 which will release on 2nd October 2026 in cinemas worldwide.

Shooting for the film is in full swing with an extensive schedule across multiple cities and locations and is planned with an even bigger and intense canvas and scale. The original ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and other celebrated actors returns to this edge of the seat edition with the promise of a completely new and unexpected twist in the lives of the Salgaonkars as the story moves ahead in the quintessential Drishyam timeline.

Will the simple Salgaonkars be able to outwit the system once more or will life bring a future that they cannot envisage. We will find out on Drishyam Day. Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 promises to reignite and elevate the family thriller genre to a new benchmark.