Drone hits singer Benny Dayal's head, bruises his fingers during concert

Popular singer Benny Dayal was struck by a drone camera that was filming him during a live performance in Chennai.

A video of the incident during the concert at VIT Chennai on Friday went viral on social media.

Later, on Friday, the singer shared details about the incident.

Dropping a personalised video to brief his fans on the incident, the singer said the drone struck his head accidentally during the live stage performance and also left him with some bruises in his fingers.

“The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster. Thanks to all for love and prayers,” Benny Dayal said.