Drooling over Deepika Padukone's Oscar look! Check out how the actor prepped for it

When it comes to dedication, Deepika Padukone is nothing but an inspiration for perfection. The 'Cocktail' actor's Oscar and Post-Oscar looks have already created a buzz. Do you want to know the secret key behind these drop-dead looks?

Deepika's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala spilled the beans on Monday morning. The celebrity trainer took to her Instagram to drop a video with a caption, "Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain an?"Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone's 6:30 am workout in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Don't you agree? It was an amazing journey training her for the #oscars Do you want to see more videos of Deepika working out?"

Deepika is seen sweating out hard with her cardio and other fitness regimes. Fans absolutely loved the video. One wrote, "She looked amazing!" Another one wrote, "She looks perfect always !! Amazing."

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown in the morning. She tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

For the after-party, she ramped up her look with a wine-coloured furry dress.

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She also introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor