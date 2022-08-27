Dubai-based social media star Just Sul to feature in Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai...'

Mumbai, Aug 27 Digital content creator and social media superstar Just Sul is gearing up for his debut appearance in a Bollywood song.

He will be featuring alongside the lead protagonist of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan', Salman Khan, and the world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik, in a special track for the upcoming film.

Just Sul, a mechanical engineer-turned-internet sensation, who shot to fame with his parody acts, lives in Dubai and has worked with Abdu Rozik in the past.

Reacting to the news, Just Sul said, "I'm super elated and grateful that one of the most loved superstars of India has given the green signal to the idea of featuring a crazy 53-year-old with no prior experience in film acting in a song for one of the biggest Bollywood films of the year.

"Ever so thankful to Salman Khan Films for giving me this amazing opportunity to explore another form of the reel world. I can't wait to get onto the sets and floor everyone with my flawed dance moves."

Earlier this year, 18-year-old Tajik singer Abdu, who came to Salman Khan's notice during IIFA 2022, was offered a role in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan'.

He shared in a statement, "I met Salman bhai at IIFA and bonded well with him. That's how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in bollywood. This is my maiden venture and I'm nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called 'chota bhaijaan' by people I meet."

Talking about the superstar, Abdu said that Salman Khan is a great human being who has a good heart.

"I cannot be more grateful. I hope that I can repay him one day for this opportunity. He is a very sweet man," he said.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to release on December 30, 2022.

