Dulquer Salmaan postpones ‘King Of Kotha’ trailer release after Malayalam filmmaker Siddique's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : The sudden demise of Malayalam filmmaker Siddique has left the entire movie industry in shock.

Siddique breathed his last on Tuesday at a hospital in Kochi, Kerala

As a mark of respect to the director, the makers of ‘King Of Kotha' starring Dulquer Salmaan, have postponed the launch of the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, makers via King Of Kotha handle posted, “Due to the demise of director Siddique, the launch of KOK trailer has been postponed. Heartfelt condolences to Siddique sir family members and loved ones.”

The trailer was supposed to be released on today (August 9) but now it has been postponed.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year.

Superstars Mohanlal and Suriya were supposed to launch the trailer on their respective social media handles.

On Tuesday, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, where the filmmaker was admitted, announced his death through a statement.

He was declared dead at 9.10 pm. According to the official statement released by the hospital, the director passed away while undergoing treatment for liver disease.

The renowned filmmaker and screenwriter was admitted to Amrita Hospital with chronic liver disease and bronchopneumonia.

"He was put on a ventilator for respiratory failure and his condition improved with medical management. He was taken off the ventilator and was on supplemental oxygen therapy. While on treatment, he had a massive heart attack while undergoing treatment in the hospital and underwent emergency angioplasty. He was placed on ECMO support due to cardiogenic shock and respiratory failure. He developed multiorgan dysfunction with clinical deterioration and was declared dead on August 8, at 9.10 pm," read the statement quoting a doctor at the hospital.

After learning of the filmmaker's death, the members of the film industry took to social media to pay their condolences.

Dulquer posted, “The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran posted, “Rest in peace Sir.”

In a condolence message, the chief minister said the Siddique's demise comes as irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry and all Malayalis.

Kerala minister P Rajeev said Siddique entered films through mimicry and moved from acting to directing and gave many hit films.

"He has frames that made many Malayalis laugh and cry. Through them, he will have an immortal place among the Malayalees. The relatives, Malayalam film world and fans share in the grief of Siddique's death," he posted.

The state's Opposition leaders, in a joint condolence message, said the director was the "godfather of laughter".

"Siddique was a filmmaker who can be described as the godfather of laughter. The death of a blessed artist Siddique is an irreparable loss to the art world. Share in the grief of family and friends," the message read.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor took to Insta story and wrote, “Will always remember you like this... with a smile. You will be missed Siddique sir.”

Siddique was under treatment for various ailments for quite some time. His condition worsened following a cardiac arrest the other day. His funeral will take place in Kochi today.

Besides Malayalam, Siddique also directed Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

He also directed Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard', which also had Kareena Kapoor.

