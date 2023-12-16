Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan movie breaks record of all Bollywood movies in North America

The highly anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan, 'Dunki,' has reached a global audience, with both the teaser and trailer generating excitement not only in India but around the world. 'Dunki' will be released worldwide on December 21, 2023. Advance booking of film has already begun, and reports suggest that it is going to make a significant impact, especially in North America. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani,'Dunki' is expected to set new records, with the exception of the film "Jawan." The initial reception in North America has been exceptionally positive, with a Day 1 collection reaching around 1.74 crore INR. Notably, 15,000 tickets have already been sold, indicating a strong interest and enthusiasm among the audience. The film seems poised for success as it gears up for its much-anticipated release.

Advance booking for the film overseas started last week and has a great collection. Reports suggest that movie will debut around 20.8 crore. According to Pink villa, earnings in overseas markets could reach up to Rs 25 crore. The initial four-day stretch, spanning the weekend, could amass over 124 crores. 'Dunki,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, takes on the role of Hardayal Singh Dhillon, with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal playing significant roles. Following the success of 'Pathan' and 'Jawan,' the anticipation for 'Dunki' is building as fans eagerly await to see if Shah Rukh Khan will achieve a hat-trick of success. A talented cast and the track record of Shah Rukh Khan's recent films add excitement to the film's release.