Dunki Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani deliver a blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for the third time this year with his upcoming movie Dunki. The trailer opens with a iconic train scene Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy narrates the anecdotes of his friendship, his people and his motherland. Hardy introduces us to his 4 friends - who mean the world to him. One of them happens to be Vicky Kaushal, who is lost in translation. Taapsee Pannu as Mannu has Hardy's heart. She fights the world to take a stand for him. Boman Irani is the English teacher that promises to train them for London but it isn't as easy as it appears to be. Hardy and gang keeping the language barrier aside, decide to go to London by any means.

As they embark on a journey together, they miss their homeland and cross every obstacle in their way.The trailer ends with a montage of an older version of Hardy running on a racing track. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, besides Shah Rukh Khan. The film marks the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Two songs from the film have already been released and are being widely loved by the audience. While Lutt Putt Gaya was released on November 22, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se was out more recently on December 1.Dunki is schedule to hit theatres on December 22. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar.